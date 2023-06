Duclair scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Duclair's tally late in the second period tied the game at 2-2, but the Panthers couldn't sustain that momentum into the third. The winger has scored in consecutive contests and now has four goals this postseason. He's added six helpers, 33 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances.