Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Duclair tied the game at 2-2 with his goal 13:09 into the second period. The 25-year-old winger has amassed 12 points in 10 contests since he returned from a shoulder injury. For the season, he's up to eight goals, 28 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 39 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Fires in power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Three-point effort Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Two helpers against Jackets•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Expected to be fine•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Good to go•