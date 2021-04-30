Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Duclair tied the game at 2-2 with his goal 13:09 into the second period. The 25-year-old winger has amassed 12 points in 10 contests since he returned from a shoulder injury. For the season, he's up to eight goals, 28 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 39 appearances.