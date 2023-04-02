Duclair notched three assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
He jumped on the train a bit late, as his first point didn't come until the second period, but Duclair had a hand in each of Carter Verhaeghe's final three goals of the game as his linemate potted four in total. Duclair had just three assists through 12 games in March combined, and his slump-breaking performance comes at the right time for the Panthers as they try to lock up a wild-card spot.
