Duclair notched two assists while adding two shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing one of his five former clubs, Duclair picked up both his helpers in the second period as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead. The 25-year-old has an active six-game point streak sandwiched around a six-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and on the season he has six goals and 21 points through 33 contests.