Duclair notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

That's now back-to-back nights with two helpers for Duclair, although they came a week apart, and both of them came against former teams (Chicago and Columbus). The modified schedule for 2020-21 ensures the 25-year-old won't get a shot at the Rangers, Coyotes or Senators, at least not until the playoffs, but his revenge tour will still continue Thursday with another tilt against the Jackets.