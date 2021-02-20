Duclair scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.
He capped the scoring on the night midway through the third period with his second goal of the season. Duclair appears to be heating up again -- after going six straight games without a point, the 25-year-old has two goals and three points in the last three contests.
