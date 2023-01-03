Duclair (Achilles) is considered to be week-to-week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Paul Maurice expects to know more about Duclair's timeline for a return after the NHL All-Star break. The Panthers forward hasn't played yet this season after undergoing surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury in July. Duclair, who has been back skating, accounted for 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign.