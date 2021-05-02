Duclair scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Duclair opened the scoring at 7:54 of the first period. He assisted on an Aleksander Barkov goal in the dying seconds of the second period before scoring another tally of his own early in the third. The 25-year-old has been impressive with six goals and 15 points in his last 11 outings. For the season, the winger has 10 tallies, 31 points, 97 shots on goal and a plus-25 rating through 40 appearances.