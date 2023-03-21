Duclair (undisclosed) did not take part in pregame warmups and isn't expected to play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Duclair has produced one goal, three assists, 23 shots on net and eight hits in nine games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Casey Fitzgerald, who will suit up as the seventh defenseman.
