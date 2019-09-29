Panthers' Anthony Greco: Dropped down to AHL
Greco was demoted to AHL Springfield on Sunday.
Greco was briefly called up to fill in for the team's final preseason contest Saturday. The 25-year-old will spend most of the season with AHL Springfield as he has the past three years.
