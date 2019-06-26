Greco received a qualifying offer from the Panthers on Tuesday.

Greco played in just one game for Florida last season, in which he registered two shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging a mere 9:30 of ice time. The forward produced significantly better in the minors, where he tallied 30 goals and 29 helpers in 75 appearances for the Thunderbirds. If he signs his offer, Greco's deal will be a one-year, two-way contract worth $715,000.