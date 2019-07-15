Panthers' Anthony Greco: Pens one-year deal
Greco inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday.
Greco played in just one game for the Panthers last season in which he notched two shots and a minus-3 rating while logging just 9:30 of ice time. In the minors, the 25-year-old was on fire, as he racked up 30 goals and 29 helpers in 75 outings for AHL Springfield. If he can continue to produce with the Thunderbirds, it won't be long before the winger earns a spot on the 23-man roster.
