Greco scored two goals for the Panthers in their 6-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

Greco now has three goals in the last two games as he pushes for a roster spot to start the season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 of last season, but played only one game for the Panthers before being sent back to the AHL. With the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, Greco posted career-bests in goals (30), assists (29) and points (59). It will be tough to break into a Panthers roster filled with talented forwards, but Greco is making a case to be in the lineup on opening night.