The Panthers reassigned Greco to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Greco only logged 9:30 of ice time while going minus-3 in his lone appearance with the Panthers, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 25-year-old pivot will return to a prominent role with Springfield, where he's racked up 12 goals and 23 points in 24 appearances this season.

