Panthers' Anthony Greco: Surfaces with top club
The Panthers summoned the services of Greco from the team's AHL Springfield affiliate Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Greco was unable to snag a bottom-six role with the Panthers out of training camp, but he responded to his demotion with 23 points -- 12 goals and 11 assists -- through 24 games. The 25-year-old winger will provide the Panthers with some depth up front on the upcoming two-game road trip with Nick Bjugstad (upper body) already ruled out and only 12 other healthy forwards on the roster.
