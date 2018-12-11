The Panthers summoned the services of Greco from the team's AHL Springfield affiliate Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Greco was unable to snag a bottom-six role with the Panthers out of training camp, but he responded to his demotion with 23 points -- 12 goals and 11 assists -- through 24 games. The 25-year-old winger will provide the Panthers with some depth up front on the upcoming two-game road trip with Nick Bjugstad (upper body) already ruled out and only 12 other healthy forwards on the roster.