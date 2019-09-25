Play

Greco was placed on waivers Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The 25-year-old led AHL Springfield in scoring last season with 59 points in 75 games. This won't be the end of Greco's time in the majors this year, as he made a serious push to have a spot on the Panthers roster this season. He will be one of the first call ups once the team faces injuries.

