Stolarz stopped 19 of 23 shots in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Stolarz did not have his best performance Saturday, allowing three goals in the first period and four goals by the 5:29 mark of the second period. This loss drops his record to 1-1-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Stolarz should continue to serve as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky moving forward.