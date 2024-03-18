Stolarz (illness) participated in practice Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Stolarz should be available to start or serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup Thursday versus Nashville. The 30-year-old Stolarz sat out Saturday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay because of an illness. He has a 13-5-2 record this season with a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 21 appearances.