Stolarz turned aside 45 shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The Panthers were out-shot 45-30 on the night, but Stolarz was able to handle everything the Sabres fired at him. The shutout was his first of the season and the seventh of his career, and while the 30-year-old netminder isn't seeing a lot of action as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup, he's been outstanding when called upon. Stolarz has given up two goals or less in 10 of his last 11 outings, posting a 6-3-1 record over that stretch with a 1.75 GAA and .932 save percentage.