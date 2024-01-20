Stolarz kicked out 9 of 10 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Stolarz replaced Sergei Bobrovsky halfway through the game after he allowed four power-play goals on only 15 shots. After taking over the goaltending duties, Stolarz was solid, allowing only one power-play goal on Kirill Kaprizov's 15th goal of the season. Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling each scored in the third period to cut the lead to one but it wasn't enough as Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal to end the game. In his last three starts, Stolarz has allowed seven goals and an .894 save percentage.