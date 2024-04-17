Stolarz stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

After Toronto jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, Stolarz rebounded to blank the Leafs over the final two frames while the Panthers rallied with five unanswered goals. The 30-year-old Stolarz has won back-to-back starts, allowing three goals on 52 shots in that span. He put together a solid campaign overall while backing up Sergei Bobrovsky, going 16-7-2 with a .925 save percentage. and 2.03 GAA.