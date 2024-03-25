Stolarz stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Stolarz was nearly perfect Sunday, shutting out Philadelphia through the first two periods before allowing a lone power-play goal to Bobby Brink in the third. While Stolarz has seen limited work behind Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida, the 30-year-old netminder has now won six straight starts as he improves to 14-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 1.97 GAA this season. Stolarz could see more action down the stretch as the Panthers look to keep Bobrovsky fresh for the postseason.