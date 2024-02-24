Stolarz was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Washington on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Stolarz has played only once in the Panthers' last seven games, but what a start it was, as he turned aside all 45 shots in a 4-0 win in Buffalo on Feb. 15. He is 9-5-2 with a sparkling 1.97 GAA and a .926 save percentage over 17 appearances. The Capitals are averaging only 2.53 goals this season, which ranks 30th in the NHL.