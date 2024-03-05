Stolarz will guard the road goal Tuesday against New Jersey, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Stolarz has won five of his past six outings, stopping 165 of 175 shots during that span. He has compiled a record of 11-5-2 this season with one shutout, a 2.02 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 19 appearances. New Jersey is tied for ninth in the league with 3.31 goals per contest this campaign.