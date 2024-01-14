Stolarz will patrol the home crease Monday against Anaheim, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Stolarz has won his past two starts, stopping 47 of 49 shots over that span. In 11 appearances this season, he has supplied a 6-3-1 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Ducks sit 29th in the league with 2.50 goals per contest this campaign.