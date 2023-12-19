Stolarz allowed two goals on 24 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Stolarz held his own Monday, but the Panthers couldn't break through against Jacob Markstrom on the other end in a 3-1 defeat. The 29-year-old Stolarz fell to 4-2-1 with a .915 save percentage and 2.19 GAA while backing up Sergei Bobrovsky this season. Stolarz could conceivably get one more start this week, with Florida lined up to play Thursday and Saturday.