Stolarz turned aside 21 of 26 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim on Monday.

Stolarz allowed at least one goal in every period, including two markers on 10 shots in the second frame. He dropped to 6-4-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 12 contests in 2023-24. Monday's action aside, Stolarz has been a solid backup goaltender for the Panthers this season, but Sergei Bobrovsky is having a great campaign with a 21-10-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage in 32 appearances, so Florida has been leaning heavily on the netminder with a $10 million annual cap hit, leaving Stolarz with infrequent opportunities to start.