Stolarz was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road against San Jose.

Stolarz will patrol the crease for just the third time this season after posting a 1-1-0 record and .904 save percentage in his prior two outings. The New Jersey native would face a significant uphill battle to supplant Sergei Bobrovsky as the No. 1 netminder in Florida and likely would be challenged for the starting job by Spencer Knight, who is currently playing in the minors.