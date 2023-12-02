Stolarz will get the home start versus the Islanders on Saturday, according to Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

This will be Stolarz's fourth start in the last 10 games as coach Paul Maurice has been showing some faith in the netminder. Stolarz has given up only two goals on 67 shots in his last two outings, as he is 3-1-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Islanders are one of the weaker teams in the NHL, as far as offensive production is concerned, scoring only 60 goals in 22 games while averaging 29.3 shots per contest.