Stolarz stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Islanders

Stolarz surrendered the game-tying tally to Kyle Palmieri late in the third period. However, the Panthers would ultimately rebound for the overtime victory, with Stolarz earning an assist on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's game-winner. The 30-year-old netminder has now won back-to-back starts, allowing just three goals on 49 shots in that span. Stolarz improved to 8-4-2 on the season with a .916 save percentage and 2.11 GAA.