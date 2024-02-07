Stolarz allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Stolarz was solid Tuesday, holding the Flyers off the board until Travis Konecny's goal late in the second period before surrendering the eventual game-winner to Noah Cates early in the third in the one-goal defeat. The 30-year-old Stolarz has played well recently, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in each of his last three outings while earning more starting opportunities. Overall, he's 8-5-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.11 GAA this season.