Stolarz stopped the only shot he faced in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Canucks.

Stolarz played the whole third period, but he received little work as the Canucks protected their lead cautiously. The 29-year-old Stolarz has won three of his last five starts dating back to Nov. 14. The 29-year-old backup goalie is at a 4-2-1 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .915 save percentage over eight appearances this season, but he's had few chances to play with Bobrovsky mostly in good form.