Stolarz made 21 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The Panthers never trailed in the back-and-forth affair, and Stolarz eventually came away with his fourth straight win. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since Jan. 15, going 6-2-0 over his last eight starts with a 1.85 GAA and .933 save percentage.