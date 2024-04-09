Stolarz will guard the home goal versus the Senators on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Sergei Bobrovsky was previously expected to start Tuesday, but Stolarz led the Panthers onto the ice. The Panthers are poised to give Bobrovsky however much work he wants leading up to the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Stolarz start more often. Stolarz has a favorable matchup for Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Slated starter for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Stunned by Habs•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Stops six shots in relief•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Win streak ends at six•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Facing Islanders•