Stolarz (illness) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus Tampa Bay, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Stolarz was expected to be the backup netminder Saturday, but the Panthers have recalled Evan Cormier to sit on the bench. Florida doesn't play again until Thursday when they host Nashville, so the hope is that Stolarz will be ready to go at that time. He is 13-5-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season.