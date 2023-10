Stolarz stopped 27 of 28 shots in the Panthers' 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Starting his first game as a Panther, Stolarz was magnificent, allowing only a goal to Fabian Zetterlund midway through the second period. He would shut the door on the Sharks the rest of the way to pick up his first win with Florida. Stolarz should continue to serve as the backup goaltender to Sergei Bobrovsky moving forward.