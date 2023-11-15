Stolarz stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Stolarz didn't dominate in this contest, but he got the job done despite briefly falling behind by a goal in the third period. The 29-year-old has won two of his three outings this season, allowing eight goals on 74 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky remains entrenched as the starting goalie and will likely get the nod Thursday versus the Kings, which could allow for Stolarz to start again in short order against his former team, the Ducks, on Friday.