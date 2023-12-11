Stolarz made 17 saves in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He wasn't particularly busy, as Columbus never managed more than seven shots in a period, but Stolarz got the job done. It was his first win since Nov. 17, but he's only made three starts in that time as Sergei Bobrovsky has been in peak form. Stolarz has been impressive when called upon for the Panthers, and on the season he sports a 4-2-1 record with a 2.29 GAA and .914 sav e percentage.