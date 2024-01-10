Stolarz stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over St. Louis.

After Brayden Schenn scored 3:24 into the first period, Stolarz rebounded to keep the Blues off the board for the remainder of Tuesday's contest, earning the win in his first start since Dec. 30. The 29-year-old netminder has been solid despite seeing limited action behind Sergei Bobrovsky -- Stolarz is now 3-1-0 with a .935 save percentage over his last four starts. Overall, he improved to 6-3-1 with a .923 save percentage and 1.95 GAA in 11 appearances this season.