Stolarz will protect the home net Thursday against Columbus, according to David Dwork of The Hockey News.

Stolarz permitted five goals on 38 shots in a 5-3 loss to Montreal last Tuesday during his last start. He has a 14-7-2 record this season with a 2.12 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 25 games played. Columbus is tied for 24th in the league this campaign with 2.85 goals per contest.