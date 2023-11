Stolarz will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's road game against the Ducks, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Stolarz's matchup against his former team will be his fourth appearance of the year. He's gone 2-1-0 while stopping 66 of 74 shots so far. His last outing was Tuesday against the Sharks when he picked up a win despite coughing up three goals on 22 shots.