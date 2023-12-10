Stolarz will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Stolarz is coming off a 23-save effort in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Dec. 2. He has posted a 3-2-1 record this season with a 2.34 GAA and a .917 save percentage through six games played. Columbus sits 22nd in the league with 2.93 goals per contest this campaign.