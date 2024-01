Stolarz will guard the road goal Monday against Nashville, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

Stolarz has provided a 6-4-2 record this season with a 2.22 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 13 games played. He has stopped 173 of 187 shots on the road this campaign en route to picking up four of his six victories. Nashville ranks 18th in the league this season with 3.07 goals per contest.