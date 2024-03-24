Stolarz will defend the road net versus the Flyers on Sunday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Stolarz will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. The 30-year-old Stolarz has stopped 150 of 159 shots for a .943 save percentage during his five-game winning spree. He has a 13-5-2 record this campaign with a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 21 outings. Philadelphia sits 22nd in the league this season with 2.92 goals per contest.