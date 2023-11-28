Stolarz will defend the road goal Tuesday against Toronto, per coach Paul Maurice.

Stolarz will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Monday's 5-0 win over Ottawa. The 29-year-old Stolarz has posted a 3-1-0 record this season with a 2.28 GAA and a .917 save percentage in four previous starts. Toronto is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.42 goals per contest.