Stolarz stopped 34 of 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Stolarz's shutout bid was broken up by a Frank Vatrano power-play goal in the third period. Other than that, Stolarz was excellent against his former team to earn his third win in four outings. The 29-year-old has allowed just nine goals on 109 shots this season, providing a solid backup option to Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers are back at home for their next three games, beginning Monday versus the Oilers.