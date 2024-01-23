Stolarz turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.

Stolarz held Nashville to a lone tally in the second period, picking up a third win in his last four starts after falling to Minnesota in relief in his previous appearance Friday. The 30-year-old Stolarz has been solid behind Sergei Bobrovsky this season -- Stolarz improved to 7-4-2 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.12 GAA on Monday. Stolarz should get at least one more start this week, with Florida playing back-to-back games versus the Penguins and Islanders on Friday and Saturday, respectively.