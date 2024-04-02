Stolarz stopped all six shots he faced in the third period after relieving Sergei Bobrovsky in a 6-4 loss to Toronto on Monday.

After Bobrovsky allowed five goals through the first two periods, Stolarz held the Leafs off the board while Florida answered with three goals to cut the deficit to 5-4. However, the Panthers' comeback bid would ultimately come up short, as Bobrovsky was stuck with the loss. Overall, Stolarz is 14-6-2 with a .926 save percentage and 1.99 GAA this season. He'll likely be in net Tuesday when the Panthers visit Montreal in the second half of a back-to-back.