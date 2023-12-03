Stolarz made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
The ice was tilted toward Ilya Sorokin at the other end -- he made 42 saves, including 17 in the third. Stolarz was beaten on a power play in the first and then surrendered two goals on rebounds in the second. The fourth was a bang-bang play off a face-off win and one-timer in the third. Stolarz has been more than steady in the backup role in the sunshine state, putting up a 3-2-1 record with 2.34 GAA and .917 save percentage. In two regulation losses, he has given up eight goals. But in the other four starts, Stolarz has surrendered just six goals.
