Stolarz made 18 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He was beaten on a sniper's shot off the tape of Cole Caufield, who roofed a backhander from the left post on a second-period power play. While he wasn't overly tested, Stolarz delivered when his team needed him. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is now 5-3-1 in nine starts, with a 2.05 GAA and .918 save percentage. Stolarz has allowed two or fewer goals in six of those nine starts.